Backblaze Inc [BLZE] is -4.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Backblaze Inc [NASDAQ: BLZE] closed the trading session at $7.24 on 01/12/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.21, while the highest price level was $7.54. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Backblaze Serves Demand for Storing Data in More Places with CoreSite’s Colocation and Connectivity Solutions.

— Storage Cloud Platform Ensures Local Availability and Data Resilience with CoreSite’s Scalable Facility, Native Cloud Onramps and Open Cloud Exchange® –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced that the leading specialized cloud storage cloud platform provider, Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), is now leveraging CoreSite’s colocation and connectivity solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.61 percent and weekly performance of 3.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 211.82K shares, BLZE reached to a volume of 76024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Backblaze Inc [BLZE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLZE shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLZE stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Backblaze Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Backblaze Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

BLZE stock trade performance evaluation

Backblaze Inc [BLZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.58. With this latest performance, BLZE shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for Backblaze Inc [BLZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.98, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Backblaze Inc [BLZE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Backblaze Inc [BLZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.38 and a Gross Margin at +51.51. Backblaze Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.36.

Return on Total Capital for BLZE is now -39.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Backblaze Inc [BLZE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.41. Additionally, BLZE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Backblaze Inc [BLZE] managed to generate an average of -$130,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Backblaze Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.74.

Backblaze Inc [BLZE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BLZE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLZE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLZE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.