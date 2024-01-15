Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP] is -6.23% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [NYSE: AP] traded at a low on 01/12/24, posting a -2.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.56. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

EPS of $0.04 for Q3 2023 and $0.10 for 2023 YTD.

Operating income of $1.7 million for Q3 2023 and $7.0 million 2023 YTD, up significantly from prior year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 110772 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. stands at 5.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.73%.

The market cap for AP stock reached $50.87 million, with 19.40 million shares outstanding and 14.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 30.71K shares, AP reached a trading volume of 110772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AP shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has AP stock performed recently?

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, AP shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.42 and a Gross Margin at +11.58. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.88.

Return on Total Capital for AP is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.47. Additionally, AP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP] managed to generate an average of $2,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Insider trade positions for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. [AP]

