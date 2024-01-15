Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] Stock trading around $60.62 per share: What’s Next?

Americas Car Mart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CRMT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.32%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that America’s Car-Mart Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results.

Key Operating Metrics.

Over the last 12 months, CRMT stock dropped by -20.33%. The one-year Americas Car Mart, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.86. The average equity rating for CRMT stock is currently 3.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $387.36 million, with 6.37 million shares outstanding and 5.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.66K shares, CRMT stock reached a trading volume of 73533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRMT shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRMT stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Americas Car Mart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Car Mart, Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.79.

CRMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, CRMT shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.12 for Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.05, while it was recorded at 62.51 for the last single week of trading, and 87.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americas Car Mart, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. Americas Car Mart, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRMT is now 5.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.50. Additionally, CRMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americas Car Mart, Inc. [CRMT] managed to generate an average of $9,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Americas Car Mart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.86 and a Current Ratio set at 7.49.

