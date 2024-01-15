AMC Networks Inc [AMCX] is -2.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Networks Inc [NASDAQ: AMCX] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.63 during the day while it closed the day at $18.25. The company report on November 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMC Networks to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.”.

AMC Networks Inc stock has also loss -2.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMCX stock has inclined by 55.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.25% and lost -2.87% year-on date.

The market cap for AMCX stock reached $794.97 million, with 31.52 million shares outstanding and 30.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.22K shares, AMCX reached a trading volume of 289553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Networks Inc [AMCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCX shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for AMC Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Networks Inc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

AMCX stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Networks Inc [AMCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, AMCX shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for AMC Networks Inc [AMCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.80, while it was recorded at 18.81 for the last single week of trading, and 14.06 for the last 200 days.

AMC Networks Inc [AMCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Networks Inc [AMCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.62 and a Gross Margin at +47.58. AMC Networks Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.25.

Return on Total Capital for AMCX is now 13.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Networks Inc [AMCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 368.49. Additionally, AMCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Networks Inc [AMCX] managed to generate an average of $3,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.AMC Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMC Networks Inc [AMCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Networks Inc go to -12.20%.

AMC Networks Inc [AMCX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMCX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.