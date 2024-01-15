Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP] Revenue clocked in at $106.08 million, down -9.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ALPP] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, down -8.63%. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Additional Staff Determination.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announced that on December 27, 2023, it received a staff determination notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising that for the preceding 30 consecutive business days, the closing bid price for the Company’s Class A Common Stock (the “Common Stock”) was below the minimum $1.00 per share requirement for continued inclusion on The Nasdaq Capital Market, and that as such, Alpine 4 was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Bid Price Requirement”).

In accordance with Nasdaq rules, the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until June 24, 2024 (the “Compliance Date”), to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If, at any time before the Compliance Date, the closing bid price for the Company’s Common Stock is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, the Staff will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance with the Bid Price Requirement and will then consider the matter closed.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc stock is now -9.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALPP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.729 and lowest of $0.6402 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.34, which means current price is +11.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/08/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 113.22K shares, ALPP reached a trading volume of 102241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPP shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has ALPP stock performed recently?

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, ALPP shares dropped by -10.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8325, while it was recorded at 0.7180 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6325 for the last 200 days.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.97 and a Gross Margin at +20.77. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.31.

Return on Total Capital for ALPP is now -14.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.16. Additionally, ALPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP] managed to generate an average of -$26,011 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Alpine 4 Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Insider trade positions for Alpine 4 Holdings Inc [ALPP]

The top three institutional holders of ALPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.