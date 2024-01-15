Allego NV [ALLG] moved up 0.88: Why It’s Important

Allego NV [NYSE: ALLG] traded at a high on 01/12/24, posting a 0.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.15. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Allego to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Allego N.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced that the Company’s management team will be presenting virtually at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 19, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. EST, as well as host investor meetings on the same day.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will also be available for replay on Allego’s investor relations website at https://ir.allego.eu/. Investors interested in a 1×1 meeting with the Company should contact their Needham sales representatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 50777 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allego NV stands at 7.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for ALLG stock reached $307.26 million, with 267.18 million shares outstanding and 4.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.01K shares, ALLG reached a trading volume of 50777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allego NV [ALLG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLG shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Allego NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allego NV is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.84.

How has ALLG stock performed recently?

Allego NV [ALLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.45. With this latest performance, ALLG shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for Allego NV [ALLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3218, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0468 for the last 200 days.

Allego NV [ALLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allego NV [ALLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -231.35 and a Gross Margin at +0.32. Allego NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -227.62.

Return on Total Capital for ALLG is now -115.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -116.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allego NV [ALLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,185.94. Additionally, ALLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,158.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allego NV [ALLG] managed to generate an average of -$1,759,966 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Allego NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

Insider trade positions for Allego NV [ALLG]

The top three institutional holders of ALLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.