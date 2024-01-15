908 Devices Inc [MASS] moved down -0.39: Why It’s Important

908 Devices Inc [NASDAQ: MASS] loss -0.39% or -0.03 points to close at $7.76 with a heavy trading volume of 228773 shares. The company report on November 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM that 908 Devices Announces MX908 Integration Capabilities.

Broadens the reach of trace detection and identification at the point of need to enhance safety.

908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, today announced that it has expanded access to its leading trace detection technology in its handheld MX908 device through the addition of a weatherproof, digital communications port, thereby enabling companies to integrate the device into their systems to enhance the safety of their users and the public.

It opened the trading session at $7.82, the shares rose to $8.18 and dropped to $7.625, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MASS points out that the company has recorded 6.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 180.42K shares, MASS reached to a volume of 228773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 908 Devices Inc [MASS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MASS shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MASS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for 908 Devices Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 908 Devices Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MASS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

Trading performance analysis for MASS stock

908 Devices Inc [MASS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.56. With this latest performance, MASS shares gained by 13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MASS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for 908 Devices Inc [MASS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.62, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

908 Devices Inc [MASS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 908 Devices Inc [MASS] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.18 and a Gross Margin at +52.45. 908 Devices Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.64.

Return on Total Capital for MASS is now -15.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 908 Devices Inc [MASS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.24. Additionally, MASS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 908 Devices Inc [MASS] managed to generate an average of -$493,574 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.908 Devices Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.34 and a Current Ratio set at 8.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 908 Devices Inc [MASS]

The top three institutional holders of MASS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MASS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MASS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.