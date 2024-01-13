Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $14

Office Properties Income Trust [NASDAQ: OPI] price plunged by -37.58 percent to reach at -$2.33. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Office Properties Income Trust Reduces Quarterly Dividend to Increase Liquidity and Financial Flexibility Going Forward.

New Dividend Rate is $0.01 Per Share Per Quarter.

Expected to Immediately Increase Liquidity by Approximately $47 Million Per Year.

A sum of 9047831 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Office Properties Income Trust shares reached a high of $4.80 and dropped to a low of $3.5908 until finishing in the latest session at $3.87.

The one-year OPI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.16. The average equity rating for OPI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Office Properties Income Trust [OPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPI shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Office Properties Income Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Office Properties Income Trust is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

OPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.75. With this latest performance, OPI shares dropped by -37.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.83 for Office Properties Income Trust [OPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 5.85 for the last single week of trading, and 6.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Office Properties Income Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.05 and a Gross Margin at +41.32. Office Properties Income Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.18.

Return on Total Capital for OPI is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.50. Additionally, OPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.44.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

OPI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Office Properties Income Trust go to 5.00%.

Office Properties Income Trust [OPI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.