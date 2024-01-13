Market Analysts see Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Extra Space Storage Inc. [NYSE: EXR] closed the trading session at $150.74 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $149.91, while the highest price level was $155.82. The company report on November 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM that Extra Space Announces Pricing of $600 Million of 5.900% Senior Notes due 2031.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (“Extra Space”) (NYSE: EXR), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, today announced that its operating partnership, Extra Space Storage LP (the “operating partnership”), has priced a public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.900% senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). The Notes were priced at 99.712% of the principal amount and will mature on January 15, 2031. J.P. Morgan, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities and US Bancorp are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Regions Securities LLC, BOK Financial Securities, Inc., Huntington Capital Markets, Scotiabank, Zions Capital Markets, Citigroup, Fifth Third Securities, Academy Securities and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as the co-managers for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about December 1, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Extra Space and certain of its subsidiaries.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The operating partnership intends to use approximately half of the net proceeds from this offering to repay a portion of its term loan under its Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of June 22, 2023, and use the remainder of the net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its lines of credit, and for other general corporate and working capital purposes, including funding potential acquisition opportunities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.98 percent and weekly performance of -3.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, EXR reached to a volume of 2673797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXR shares is $161.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extra Space Storage Inc. is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.14.

EXR stock trade performance evaluation

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.96. With this latest performance, EXR shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.12 for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.54, while it was recorded at 156.71 for the last single week of trading, and 138.44 for the last 200 days.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.65. Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.67.

Return on Total Capital for EXR is now 9.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 236.41. Additionally, EXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 223.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] managed to generate an average of $179,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extra Space Storage Inc. go to 6.00%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. [EXR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.