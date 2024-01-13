Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] Is Currently -6.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Global Net Lease Inc [NYSE: GNL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.61%. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Global Net Lease, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for the First Quarter 2024.

Over the last 12 months, GNL stock dropped by -30.81%. The one-year Global Net Lease Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.1. The average equity rating for GNL stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.15 billion, with 230.17 million shares outstanding and 196.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, GNL stock reached a trading volume of 2815231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNL shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Global Net Lease Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Net Lease Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNL in the course of the last twelve months was 29.69.

GNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, GNL shares gained by 4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Global Net Lease Inc [GNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.12, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Global Net Lease Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.73 and a Gross Margin at +40.41. Global Net Lease Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.92.

Return on Total Capital for GNL is now 3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.74. Additionally, GNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] managed to generate an average of $11,084,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,636.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Global Net Lease Inc [GNL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.