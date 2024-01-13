Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX] is -15.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: EWTX] loss -16.74% or -1.86 points to close at $9.25 with a heavy trading volume of 3316734 shares. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 8:39 AM that Edgewise Therapeutics Highlights 2023 Accomplishments and Anticipated Milestones for 2024 at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: EWTX), a leading muscle disease biopharmaceutical company, will present today at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:30 am PT (1:30 pm ET), and a live webcast will be available at www.edgewisetx.com. Ahead of the presentation, the Company highlighted its 2023 accomplishments and announced its anticipated key milestones for 2024.

“In 2023, we had tremendous progress in the clinic advancing our novel oral therapeutics that are designed to treat severe muscle conditions,” said Kevin Koch, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Edgewise. “We are well positioned to execute on our 2024 milestones including important EDG-5506 data in muscular dystrophies, first-in-human studies in our EDG-7500 cardiac program, as well as preclinical exploration of novel cardiometabolic targets.”.

It opened the trading session at $11.02, the shares rose to $11.14 and dropped to $9.075, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EWTX points out that the company has recorded 23.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 481.74K shares, EWTX reached to a volume of 3316734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EWTX shares is $26.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EWTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.91 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.57.

Trading performance analysis for EWTX stock

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.14. With this latest performance, EWTX shares gained by 38.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EWTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.14 for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for EWTX is now -22.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, EWTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,146,441 per employee.Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.23 and a Current Ratio set at 18.23.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Edgewise Therapeutics Inc [EWTX]

