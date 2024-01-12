Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] Revenue clocked in at $4.50 billion, down -4.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Zoom Video Communications Inc [NASDAQ: ZM] price surged by 0.47 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Zoom delivers AI-powered customer experiences at an unmatched value for companies of every size.

New innovative product offerings include robust omnichannel and advanced AI solutions.

A sum of 3332951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.75M shares. Zoom Video Communications Inc shares reached a high of $68.6831 and dropped to a low of $66.97 until finishing in the latest session at $68.50.

The one-year ZM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.96. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $80.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.15.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.14 for Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.49, while it was recorded at 68.07 for the last single week of trading, and 67.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.59 and a Gross Margin at +69.05. Zoom Video Communications Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] managed to generate an average of $12,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Zoom Video Communications Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.15 and a Current Ratio set at 4.15.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc go to 1.50%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc [ZM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.