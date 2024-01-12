Wolfe Research lifts SITE Centers Corp [SITC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SITE Centers Corp [NYSE: SITC] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.81 during the day while it closed the day at $13.80. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that SITE Centers Provides 2023 and YTD 2024 Transactions Update.

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today provided an update on fourth quarter 2023 and first quarter to date 2024 transaction activity as part of presentations to certain investors in meetings hosted by Evercore ISI.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“SITE Centers closed on the sale of 12 properties in the fourth quarter bringing total dispositions since June 30, 2023 to $854.5 million including fourth quarter dispositions of $736.2 million at a blended 6.5% cap rate. The pace and scale of our asset sales are a testament to the quality of the SITE Centers portfolio and demand for well-positioned open-air shopping centers. We expect to close three additional properties with gross proceeds of roughly $120 million in the next few weeks with significant momentum on future asset sales,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also acquired $62.4 million of Convenience assets in the fourth quarter in key markets including Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix highlighting the opportunity set for Curbline Properties as we move closer to the expected spin-off date.”.

SITE Centers Corp stock has also gained 3.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SITC stock has inclined by 12.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.62% and gained 1.25% year-on date.

The market cap for SITC stock reached $2.89 billion, with 210.58 million shares outstanding and 187.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, SITC reached a trading volume of 2989697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SITE Centers Corp [SITC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SITC shares is $14.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SITC stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for SITE Centers Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SITE Centers Corp is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SITC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SITC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.60.

SITC stock trade performance evaluation

SITE Centers Corp [SITC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.06. With this latest performance, SITC shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SITC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for SITE Centers Corp [SITC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.31, while it was recorded at 13.48 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

SITE Centers Corp [SITC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SITE Centers Corp [SITC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.20. SITE Centers Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.53.

Return on Total Capital for SITC is now 3.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SITE Centers Corp [SITC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.48. Additionally, SITC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SITE Centers Corp [SITC] managed to generate an average of $630,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SITE Centers Corp [SITC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SITE Centers Corp go to -6.04%.

SITE Centers Corp [SITC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SITC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SITC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SITC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.