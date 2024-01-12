why GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.75

GoodRx Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: GDRX] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.68 during the day while it closed the day at $6.47. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:01 AM that GoodRx Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Early Expectations for First Quarter and Full Year 2024.

Preliminary fourth quarter Revenue and Adjusted Revenue exceed previously announced guidance.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX) (“GoodRx” or the “Company”), the leading destination for prescription savings, today provided preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

GoodRx Holdings Inc stock has also gained 20.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDRX stock has inclined by 22.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.37% and lost -3.43% year-on date.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $2.63 billion, with 83.29 million shares outstanding and 74.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 7750962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.23.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.48. With this latest performance, GDRX shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.85 and a Gross Margin at +84.50. GoodRx Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.28.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.00. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$34,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.GoodRx Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.23 and a Current Ratio set at 8.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc go to 0.60%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc [GDRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GDRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GDRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.