why Dynatrace Inc [DT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.81

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] gained 2.70% on the last trading session, reaching $56.35 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace Recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability Report.

Dynatrace also named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability report and ranked #1 across all six use cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability report.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that, for the fifth consecutive year, it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability report. Dynatrace was also recognized as a Customers’ Choice in five of eight segment quadrants: Global Enterprise (10B+ USD), Large Enterprise (1B-10B USD), and Finance Industry, as well as in the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and North America regions.

Dynatrace Inc represents 290.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.15 billion with the latest information. DT stock price has been found in the range of $54.78 to $56.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 2786682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynatrace Inc [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $58.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.19.

Trading performance analysis for DT stock

Dynatrace Inc [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.67 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.54, while it was recorded at 54.10 for the last single week of trading, and 48.87 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +78.49. Dynatrace Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.32.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 5.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.68. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc [DT] managed to generate an average of $25,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.19 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 13.95%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.