why Cricut Inc [CRCT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.82

Cricut Inc [NASDAQ: CRCT] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $6.35 during the day while it closed the day at $6.20. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cricut, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Total users grew to over 8.6 million, up 16% over Q3 2022.

Paid subscribers of approximately 2.7 million, up 11% over Q3 2022.

Cricut Inc stock has also loss -4.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRCT stock has declined by -24.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.99% and lost -5.92% year-on date.

The market cap for CRCT stock reached $1.36 billion, with 219.17 million shares outstanding and 43.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 520.61K shares, CRCT reached a trading volume of 5630227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cricut Inc [CRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRCT shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRCT stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cricut Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cricut Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRCT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.62.

CRCT stock trade performance evaluation

Cricut Inc [CRCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, CRCT shares dropped by -14.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Cricut Inc [CRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.14, while it was recorded at 6.36 for the last single week of trading, and 9.59 for the last 200 days.

Cricut Inc [CRCT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cricut Inc [CRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +39.48. Cricut Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.84.

Return on Total Capital for CRCT is now 11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cricut Inc [CRCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.88. Additionally, CRCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cricut Inc [CRCT] managed to generate an average of $78,279 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Cricut Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.62 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Cricut Inc [CRCT]: Institutional Ownership

