why Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $98.31

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [NASDAQ: CHK] gained 3.16% on the last trading session, reaching $79.62 price per share at the time. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION AND SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY TO COMBINE TO ACCELERATE AMERICA’S ENERGY REACH.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, or $6.69 per share, based on Chesapeake’s closing price on January 10, 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, Southwestern shareholders will receive 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Southwestern common stock outstanding at closing.

The strategic combination will create a premier energy company underpinned by a leading natural gas portfolio adjacent to the highest demand markets, premium inventory, resilient free cash flow, and an Investment Grade quality balance sheet. The combined company, which will assume a new name at closing, will be uniquely positioned to deliver affordable, lower carbon energy to meet growing domestic and international demand with significant, sustainable cash returns to shareholders through cycles.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. represents 134.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.44 billion with the latest information. CHK stock price has been found in the range of $78.60 to $82.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CHK reached a trading volume of 7772875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHK shares is $98.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHK stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chesapeake Energy Corp. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for CHK stock

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, CHK shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.41, while it was recorded at 78.62 for the last single week of trading, and 81.97 for the last 200 days.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chesapeake Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.56 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chesapeake Energy Corp. go to -13.86%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Chesapeake Energy Corp. [CHK]

The top three institutional holders of CHK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.