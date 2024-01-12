why Alteryx Inc [AYX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.53

Alteryx Inc [NYSE: AYX] gained 0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $47.26 price per share at the time. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Alteryx Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners for $4.4 Billion.

Alteryx Stockholders to Receive $48.25 Per Share in Cash, Delivering Significant and Certain Cash Value.

Alteryx Inc represents 61.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.42 billion with the latest information. AYX stock price has been found in the range of $47.18 to $47.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, AYX reached a trading volume of 3257851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alteryx Inc [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $49.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79.

Trading performance analysis for AYX stock

Alteryx Inc [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.26 for Alteryx Inc [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.77, while it was recorded at 47.17 for the last single week of trading, and 40.13 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.08 and a Gross Margin at +86.11. Alteryx Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.24.

Return on Total Capital for AYX is now -21.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alteryx Inc [AYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.65. Additionally, AYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 491.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alteryx Inc [AYX] managed to generate an average of -$109,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Alteryx Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

Alteryx Inc [AYX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc go to 1.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alteryx Inc [AYX]

