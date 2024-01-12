WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] fell -2.44% so far this year. What now?

WEC Energy Group Inc [NYSE: WEC] traded at a low on 01/11/24, posting a -4.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.12. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM that WEC Energy Group Commences Capped Tender Offer for 2007 Series A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2067.

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE: WEC) (“WEC Energy Group”) today announced that it has commenced an offer to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount (as such amount may be increased or decreased by WEC Energy Group pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer, the “Maximum Acceptance Amount”) of its 2007 Series A Junior Subordinated Notes due 2067 (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer is made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated January 9, 2024 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The Tender Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 7, 2024, unless extended (such time and date, as the same may be extended, the “Expiration Time”) or earlier terminated by WEC Energy Group in its sole discretion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3436449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of WEC Energy Group Inc stands at 2.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for WEC stock reached $25.90 billion, with 315.43 million shares outstanding and 314.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, WEC reached a trading volume of 3436449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $88.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEC in the course of the last twelve months was 85.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.42.

How has WEC stock performed recently?

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42. With this latest performance, WEC shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.24, while it was recorded at 84.97 for the last single week of trading, and 87.25 for the last 200 days.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.81 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. WEC Energy Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.68.

Return on Total Capital for WEC is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.94. Additionally, WEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] managed to generate an average of $200,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.WEC Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.42 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc go to 5.45%.

Insider trade positions for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]

