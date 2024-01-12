Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.03 during the day while it closed the day at $19.80. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Credo Technology Group Names Kate Schuelke as New Chief Legal Officer.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) (“Credo”), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions, today announced that Kate Schuelke will join Credo as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and Corporate Secretary on January 26, 2024. Ms. Schuelke brings more than 30 years of legal technology industry experience to Credo, having most recently served as CLO of Seagate Technology LLC where she oversaw all legal functions, including the global security and government relations teams.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Kate’s the right leader to help accelerate Credo’s growth as we continue to scale as an innovator and disruptor with our new breed of connectivity solutions,” said Bill Brennan, President and CEO of Credo. “Her business and legal experience, including more than 20 years in the semiconductor industry, will play a critical role in navigating the growth opportunities and challenges which lie ahead as we address the demands for AI, high performance compute and the continuing expansion of Hyper Scale Data Centers.”.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock has also gained 10.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRDO stock has inclined by 23.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.45% and gained 1.69% year-on date.

The market cap for CRDO stock reached $2.98 billion, with 148.65 million shares outstanding and 112.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, CRDO reached a trading volume of 5243675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $22.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

CRDO stock trade performance evaluation

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 8.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +57.65. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.98.

Return on Total Capital for CRDO is now -5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, CRDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] managed to generate an average of -$37,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.86 and a Current Ratio set at 8.82.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRDO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRDO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRDO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.