Wall Street Analyst Initiated Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] closed the trading session at $21.80 on 01/10/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.02, while the highest price level was $22.08. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Teladoc Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

About Teladoc HealthTeladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.16 percent and weekly performance of 2.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 3790508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $22.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.28.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 21.68 for the last single week of trading, and 22.35 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TDOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.