Wall Street Analyst Initiated Globus Medical Inc [GMED]. What else is Wall St. saying

Globus Medical Inc [NYSE: GMED] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.10%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Globus Medical Reports Preliminary Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Sales Results.

“2023 was a monumental year for Globus Medical. We completed our merger with NuVasive to create the most innovative technology company in the spine market. Our integration is proceeding according to plan and we are pleased with our sales retention thus far. To cap off this eventful year, our revenue for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023 were both record-setting, breaking previous highs in both U.S. Spine and Enabling Technologies,” said Dan Scavilla, president and CEO. “We remain focused on delivering product innovation, superior customer service, and operational excellence as we continue to advance patient care. 2024 is expected to be a very exciting year for product launches, including the introduction of new enabling technologies. While our core competencies and expertise have, and will remain focused on the spine market, we are sowing the seeds today to position our company for future growth drivers in the broader musculoskeletal market. Globus Medical remains well positioned to advance our vision of becoming the preeminent musculoskeletal technology company to promote healing in patients.”.

Over the last 12 months, GMED stock dropped by -23.10%. The one-year Globus Medical Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.02. The average equity rating for GMED stock is currently 2.38, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.74 billion, with 137.79 million shares outstanding and 114.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, GMED stock reached a trading volume of 3816436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMED shares is $64.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMED stock is a recommendation set at 2.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Globus Medical Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globus Medical Inc is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GMED in the course of the last twelve months was 59.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.36.

Globus Medical Inc [GMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.10. With this latest performance, GMED shares gained by 19.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Globus Medical Inc [GMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.56, while it was recorded at 54.20 for the last single week of trading, and 53.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globus Medical Inc [GMED] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.11 and a Gross Margin at +72.48. Globus Medical Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for GMED is now 13.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globus Medical Inc [GMED] managed to generate an average of $73,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Globus Medical Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.36 and a Current Ratio set at 4.47.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globus Medical Inc go to 14.20%.

