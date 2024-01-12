Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: AUPH] slipped around -0.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.92 at the close of the session, down -6.93%. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Aurinia Provides Preliminary Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Net Revenue Results.

Preliminary unaudited total net revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 of approximately $45 million and $176 million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Preliminary unaudited net product revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 of approximately $42 million and $159 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is now -11.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AUPH Stock saw the intraday high of $8.425 and lowest of $7.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.43, which means current price is +1.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 4772227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $12.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.53. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -8.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.62, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.30 and a Gross Margin at +95.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.71.

Return on Total Capital for AUPH is now -25.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.99. Additionally, AUPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH] managed to generate an average of -$360,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.33 and a Current Ratio set at 5.77.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc [AUPH]

The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.