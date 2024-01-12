Veru Inc [VERU] moved down -13.46: Why It’s Important

Veru Inc [NASDAQ: VERU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -32.55%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Veru Submits IND Application to FDA for the Development of Enobosarm to Prevent Muscle Loss While Augmenting Fat Loss in Combination with GLP-1 Drugs for Weight Loss.

Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) drugs are very effective drugs that result in significant weight loss. Unfortunately, up to 50% of the total weight loss comes from muscle which is problematic as muscle is necessary for metabolism, strength, and physical function. According to the CDC, 41.5% of older U.S. adults have obesity and could benefit from a weight loss medication. Up to 34.4% of these patients over the age of 60 have sarcopenic obesity which means patients are overweight or obese and also have age-related low muscle mass. Sarcopenic obese patients are potentially at the greatest risk for developing critically low amounts of muscle mass when taking a GLP-1 RA medication for the treatment of obesity. Patients with critically low muscle mass may experience muscle weakness leading to poor balance, decreased gait speed, mobility disability, loss of independence, falls, bone fractures and increased mortality.

Over the last 12 months, VERU stock dropped by -92.32%. The one-year Veru Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.22. The average equity rating for VERU stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $61.08 million, with 139.51 million shares outstanding and 118.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, VERU stock reached a trading volume of 4088215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Veru Inc [VERU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERU shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Veru Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veru Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

VERU Stock Performance Analysis:

Veru Inc [VERU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.55. With this latest performance, VERU shares dropped by -49.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.02 for Veru Inc [VERU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8574, while it was recorded at 0.5298 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0337 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Veru Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veru Inc [VERU] shares currently have an operating margin of -586.26 and a Gross Margin at +45.99. Veru Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.20.

Return on Total Capital for VERU is now -148.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -188.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veru Inc [VERU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.01. Additionally, VERU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veru Inc [VERU] managed to generate an average of -$492,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Veru Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Veru Inc [VERU] Institutonal Ownership Details

