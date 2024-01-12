TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] moved down -2.27: Why It’s Important

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.15%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 7:01 AM that The Results Are In: Tripadvisor’s Top 2024 Destinations According to Global Travelers.

Asia dominates Trending Destinations list globally for 2024.

Dubai named No. 1 Top Destination in the World for the third year running.

Over the last 12 months, TRIP stock dropped by -3.60%. The one-year TripAdvisor Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.25. The average equity rating for TRIP stock is currently 2.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 128.05 million shares outstanding and 102.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, TRIP stock reached a trading volume of 2543683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $21.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TripAdvisor Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.95.

TRIP Stock Performance Analysis:

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.15. With this latest performance, TRIP shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.94 for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.87, while it was recorded at 20.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TripAdvisor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +85.72. TripAdvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.34.

Return on Total Capital for TRIP is now 6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.90. Additionally, TRIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] managed to generate an average of $6,452 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.TripAdvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.95.

TRIP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TripAdvisor Inc. go to 27.00%.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] Institutonal Ownership Details

