TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] is -17.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RNAZ] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.1795 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 8:00 AM that TransCode Therapeutics Announces 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split.

The 1-for-40 reverse stock split will automatically convert forty current shares of TransCode’s common stock into one new share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split. In lieu of issuing fractional shares, stockholders of record who otherwise would be entitled to receive fractional shares will be entitled to rounding up of the fractional share to the nearest whole number. The reverse split will reduce the number of shares of outstanding common stock from approximately 25,097,596 shares to approximately 627,448 shares. Proportional adjustments also will be made to the exercise prices of TransCode’s outstanding stock options and warrants, and to the number of shares issued and issuable under TransCode’s stock incentive plans.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -6.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNAZ stock has declined by -70.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -94.85% and lost -17.48% year-on date.

The market cap for RNAZ stock reached $3.41 million, with 25.10 million shares outstanding and 22.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.81M shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 14399683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

RNAZ stock trade performance evaluation

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.85. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -27.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.06 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2293, while it was recorded at 0.1374 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4064 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RNAZ is now -157.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] managed to generate an average of -$924,472 per employee.TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RNAZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RNAZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.