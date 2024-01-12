TD Cowen lifts CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] gained 2.37% or 1.5 points to close at $64.84 with a heavy trading volume of 3636046 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that CRISPR Therapeutics Highlights Strategic Priorities and 2024 Outlook.

“We had a landmark year in 2023, marked by the first-ever approval of a CRISPR-based gene-editing therapy in addition to entering the clinic with our in vivo therapies,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “As we look ahead to 2024, we continue to drive forward our programs and expand our pipeline with the goal of delivering paradigm-shifting gene editing therapies to patients. We are well positioned to execute on our clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmune, cardiovascular and diabetes, setting up a catalyst-rich 12-18 months for the company. In parallel, we are continuously innovating on our platform with next-generation gene editing and delivery technologies that could enable us to address even more diseases with potentially curative medicines. Even in this challenging macroeconomic environment for biotech companies, our strong capital position and efficient operating model provides us with a competitive advantage to expand upon our leadership in the space.”.

It opened the trading session at $62.07, the shares rose to $65.86 and dropped to $61.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRSP points out that the company has recorded 12.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, CRSP reached to a volume of 3636046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $84.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.90, while it was recorded at 62.83 for the last single week of trading, and 54.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -56190.40 and a Gross Margin at -11120.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54271.70.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.01. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of -$1,419,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.83 and a Current Ratio set at 15.83.

The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRSP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRSP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.