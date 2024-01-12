Stifel slashes price target on DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] – find out why.

DHT Holdings Inc [NYSE: DHT] closed the trading session at $10.71 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.285, while the highest price level was $10.73. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM that DHT Holdings, Inc. Business Update.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, January 10, 2024 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today provides the following business update:.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company estimates time charter equivalent earnings for its fleet at $42,800 per day, comprising of $39,600 per day for the Company’s VLCCs on time-charter and $43,600 per day for the Company’s VLCCs operating in the spot market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.17 percent and weekly performance of 3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, DHT reached to a volume of 2752310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $12.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

DHT stock trade performance evaluation

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 11.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.27, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +15.06. DHT Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.66.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.50. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] managed to generate an average of $49,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.DHT Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DHT Holdings Inc [DHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc [DHT]: Institutional Ownership

