SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] moved up 16.35: Why It’s Important

SAI.TECH Global Corporation [NASDAQ: SAI] traded at a high on 01/11/24, posting a 16.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.21. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that SAI.TECH Global Corporation Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4806210 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SAI.TECH Global Corporation stands at 14.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.76%.

The market cap for SAI stock reached $28.85 million, with 23.84 million shares outstanding and 5.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.26K shares, SAI reached a trading volume of 4806210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has SAI stock performed recently?

SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, SAI shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0527, while it was recorded at 1.1085 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5064 for the last 200 days.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.23 and a Gross Margin at -4.91. SAI.TECH Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83.15.

Return on Total Capital for SAI is now -20.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, SAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI] managed to generate an average of -$315,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Insider trade positions for SAI.TECH Global Corporation [SAI]

