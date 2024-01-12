ROTH MKM lifts Moolec Science SA [MLEC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Moolec Science SA [NASDAQ: MLEC] jumped around 0.53 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.53 at the close of the session, up 26.50%. The company report on December 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Moolec Science Presents First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Business Update.

Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming technology, announced today its Business Update for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 ended September 30, 2023.

The main highlights of Moolec’s business update are as follows:.

Moolec Science SA stock is now 2.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MLEC Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.07, which means current price is +33.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.39K shares, MLEC reached a trading volume of 19080675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moolec Science SA [MLEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLEC shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLEC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Moolec Science SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moolec Science SA is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has MLEC stock performed recently?

Moolec Science SA [MLEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, MLEC shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Moolec Science SA [MLEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Moolec Science SA [MLEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moolec Science SA [MLEC] shares currently have an operating margin of -725.02 and a Gross Margin at -20.09. Moolec Science SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5722.22.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moolec Science SA [MLEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.18. Additionally, MLEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moolec Science SA [MLEC] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,864 per employee.Moolec Science SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Insider trade positions for Moolec Science SA [MLEC]

