Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] Stock trading around $13.41 per share: What’s Next?

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.41 during the day while it closed the day at $13.41. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2023.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. “We are proud to declare and pay our 42nd consecutive quarterly dividend. Our outpatient medical facilities continue to perform as expected, and we look forward to continued focus on operational excellence and cash flow growth. We are excited about our pending merger to join Healthpeak Properties and look forward to continued growth, success, and the creation of sustainable value as a combined company,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2024, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on January 3, 2024.

Physicians Realty Trust stock has also gained 3.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOC stock has inclined by 13.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.62% and gained 0.75% year-on date.

The market cap for DOC stock reached $3.20 billion, with 238.49 million shares outstanding and 235.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, DOC reached a trading volume of 3386421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $13.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25.

DOC stock trade performance evaluation

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 13.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.32 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.50. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.82.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.86. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $1,033,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -10.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DOC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.