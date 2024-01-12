OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain 29.77% so far this year. What now?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] closed the trading session at $1.70 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.4313, while the highest price level was $1.74. The company report on December 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Organigram Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with Annual General and Special Meeting.

Special Meeting to Approve $124.6 Million Investment from BAT at $3.2203/share and Creation of “Jupiter” Strategic Investment Pool.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, announced today that it has mailed and filed a management information circular (the “Circular”) and related materials (the “Meeting Materials”) for its annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of the holders of its common shares (the “Shareholders”) to be held on January 18, 2024. In addition to routine annual business to be conducted (including the election of directors and the appointment of an auditor), Shareholders at the Meeting will be asked to approve the previously announced proposed C$124.6 million follow-on strategic equity investment in the Company (the “Investment”) from BT DE Investments Inc. (the “Investor”), a wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco plc (“BAT”). The Investment is to be completed in three tranches, each subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, which include (among other things), clearance under the Competition Act (satisfied on November 23, 2023), applicable stock exchange approval (TSX conditional approval of the Investment received on December 19, 2023), and the requisite approval of the Shareholders at the Meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.77 percent and weekly performance of 26.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, OGI reached to a volume of 3001658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGI shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

OGI stock trade performance evaluation

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.87. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 28.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.65 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2956, while it was recorded at 1.4610 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5676 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.34 and a Gross Margin at -22.66. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -153.80.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.74. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$245,432 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.48 and a Current Ratio set at 4.54.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Institutional Ownership

