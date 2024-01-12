Momentus Inc [MNTS] fell -27.75% so far this year. What now?

Momentus Inc [NASDAQ: MNTS] gained 2.46% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM that Momentus Signs Contract with CalgaryToSpace for 2025 Orbital Delivery Services.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers satellite buses, transportation, and other in-space infrastructure services, signed a contract with CalgaryToSpace (CTS) for transportation and orbital delivery services in 2025.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CTS is the only student team in Calgary (Alberta, Canada) with the goal of building and operating a satellite in orbit. Momentus is contracted to fly CTS-SAT-1 – a scientific platform for two sophisticated payloads developed at the University of Calgary. The first is a Miniaturized Plasma Imager that will be used to study auroral arcs near the Earth’s poles, developed by Dr. Johnathan Burchill. The second is a flexible carbon fiber boom manufactured using a patent-pending 3D printing technique, developed by PhD candidate Nick Elderfield.

Momentus Inc represents 6.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.20 million with the latest information. MNTS stock price has been found in the range of $1.16 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, MNTS reached a trading volume of 2513855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Momentus Inc [MNTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNTS shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Momentus Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Momentus Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

Trading performance analysis for MNTS stock

Momentus Inc [MNTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.59. With this latest performance, MNTS shares dropped by -45.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.12 for Momentus Inc [MNTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4959, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 11.1098 for the last 200 days.

Momentus Inc [MNTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Momentus Inc [MNTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30526.76 and a Gross Margin at -662.21. Momentus Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31921.07.

Return on Total Capital for MNTS is now -82.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -102.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Momentus Inc [MNTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.21. Additionally, MNTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Momentus Inc [MNTS] managed to generate an average of -$775,967 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Momentus Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Momentus Inc [MNTS]

The top three institutional holders of MNTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MNTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MNTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.