Market cap of Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] reaches 5.31B – now what?

Sealed Air Corp. [NYSE: SEE] gained 2.14% or 0.77 points to close at $36.78 with a heavy trading volume of 2521687 shares. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:45 AM that SEE Designs Plastic out of Food Packaging With Paper-Based Bottom Web.

SEE®Originally published by Packaging Europe.

SEE (formerly Sealed Air) has revealed a paper-based bottom web designed to help food processors and retailers cut down on their plastic usage and meet consumer demand for paper-based packaging.

It opened the trading session at $37.05, the shares rose to $37.18 and dropped to $36.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEE points out that the company has recorded -17.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, SEE reached to a volume of 2521687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEE shares is $41.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sealed Air Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sealed Air Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for SEE stock

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, SEE shares gained by 9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.36, while it was recorded at 36.55 for the last single week of trading, and 38.03 for the last 200 days.

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.99 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Sealed Air Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.71.

Return on Total Capital for SEE is now 23.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 165.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,090.41. Additionally, SEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 955.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sealed Air Corp. [SEE] managed to generate an average of $30,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Sealed Air Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sealed Air Corp. go to 9.12%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sealed Air Corp. [SEE]

The top three institutional holders of SEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.