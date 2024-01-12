Market cap of Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] reaches 8.99B – now what?

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [NASDAQ: LSCC] loss -1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $65.13 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Lattice Wins 2024 BIG Innovation Awards.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its new Lattice Drive™ solution stack has been named a 2024 BIG Innovation Award winner in the product category for enabling power efficient, scalable, and secure in-vehicle experiences.

“At Lattice, we’re committed to delivering innovation that makes it easier for our customers to achieve their design goals and get to market fast,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Corporate Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor. “We thank the Business Intelligence Group for once again recognizing our commitment to delivering customer-centric innovation with next-gen Automotive solutions that are low power, scalable, and secure.”.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. represents 137.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.99 billion with the latest information. LSCC stock price has been found in the range of $64.03 to $66.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 2562517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $77.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.42. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.35, while it was recorded at 65.83 for the last single week of trading, and 80.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.84 and a Gross Margin at +64.02. Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.09.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 30.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.55. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $188,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.55 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. go to 19.50%.

