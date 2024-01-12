Market cap of Green Plains Inc [GPRE] reaches 1.32B – now what?

Green Plains Inc [NASDAQ: GPRE] closed the trading session at $22.22 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.16, while the highest price level was $23.295. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Green Plains Inc. Completes Acquisition of Green Plains Partners LP.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) (“Green Plains”) and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) (the “Partnership”) today announced the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”), pursuant to which Green Plains acquired all of the publicly held common units of the Partnership not already owned by Green Plains and its affiliates in exchange for a combination of 0.405 shares of Green Plains common stock and $2.00 in cash, plus an amount of cash equal to unpaid distributions from the end of the last quarter for which a quarterly distribution was made to the closing date, as determined in accordance with the Merger Agreement, without interest, for each outstanding common unit representing a limited partner interest in the Partnership (the “Merger”). As a result of the Merger, the Partnership became an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Green Plains and the Partnership’s common units will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ, and will be deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.90 percent and weekly performance of -9.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, GPRE reached to a volume of 2498389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Green Plains Inc [GPRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRE shares is $40.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Green Plains Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Green Plains Inc is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.15.

GPRE stock trade performance evaluation

Green Plains Inc [GPRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, GPRE shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.44 for Green Plains Inc [GPRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.38, while it was recorded at 23.59 for the last single week of trading, and 30.04 for the last 200 days.

Green Plains Inc [GPRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Green Plains Inc [GPRE] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.70 and a Gross Margin at +2.55. Green Plains Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.47.

Return on Total Capital for GPRE is now -1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Green Plains Inc [GPRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.13. Additionally, GPRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Green Plains Inc [GPRE] managed to generate an average of -$141,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 31.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.62.Green Plains Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.88.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Green Plains Inc [GPRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Green Plains Inc go to 15.00%.

Green Plains Inc [GPRE]: Institutional Ownership

