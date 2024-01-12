Market cap of Frontline Plc [FRO] reaches 4.77B – now what?

Frontline Plc [NYSE: FRO] price plunged by -1.83 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on December 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM that FRO – 2023 Annual General Meeting.

Frontline plc advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 12 December 2023 at 09:00 a.m. at Soteriou Tofini Street 4, Ayios Athanasios, 4102 Limassol, Cyprus. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

A sum of 2725630 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Frontline Plc shares reached a high of $21.545 and dropped to a low of $20.93 until finishing in the latest session at $21.41.

The one-year FRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.19. The average equity rating for FRO stock is currently 1.43, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontline Plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $26.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Frontline Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Plc is set at 0.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

FRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontline Plc [FRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Frontline Plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.97, while it was recorded at 21.83 for the last single week of trading, and 17.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Frontline Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Plc [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Plc [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Frontline Plc [FRO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.