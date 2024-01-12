Market Analysts see Target Corp [TGT] gaining to $160. Time to buy?

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] loss -1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $142.02 price per share at the time. The company report on December 26, 2023 at 6:01 AM that The Target Clearance Run Kicks Off Today, Featuring Up to 50% Off Clothing, Shoes, Beauty, Toys and More.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced that The Target Clearance Run — the retailer’s annual post-holiday sales event — begins today. Guests will find the biggest savings at the retailer’s nearly 2,000 stores, along with additional deals on Target.com and in the Target app, including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, beauty, toys and more while supplies last.

“We know our guests love hunting for deals at the end of the holiday season, and The Target Clearance Run makes it even easier for them to wrap up their shopping and start the New Year with budgets on track,” said Jill Sando, chief merchandising officer, Target. “With savings on thousands of items, there’s something for every guest — whether they’re looking for belated gifts, prepping for New Year’s celebrations, getting a head start on holiday décor for next year or spending a holiday gift card. Now is a great time to wander the aisles at your local Target store and discover something special.”.

Target Corp represents 461.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.56 billion with the latest information. TGT stock price has been found in the range of $140.985 to $144.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 3213052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $151.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corp [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 3.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.85, while it was recorded at 142.47 for the last single week of trading, and 133.34 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corp [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Target Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for TGT is now 12.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Target Corp [TGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.05. Additionally, TGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Target Corp [TGT] managed to generate an average of $6,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 71.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Target Corp [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 20.27%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Target Corp [TGT]

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.