Market Analysts see Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] gaining to $9.20. Time to buy?

Morphosys AG ADR [NASDAQ: MOR] traded at a low on 01/11/24, posting a -7.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.63. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 2:20 AM that MorphoSys to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. PST in San Francisco, California. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Lucinda Crabtree, Ph.D., and Chief Research and Development Officer, Tim Demuth, M.D., Ph.D., will also be in attendance and available to address questions.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of MorphoSys’ website at https://www.morphosys.com/en/investors. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the company’s website following the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3481986 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morphosys AG ADR stands at 5.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.62%.

The market cap for MOR stock reached $1.30 billion, with 150.38 million shares outstanding and 149.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, MOR reached a trading volume of 3481986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOR shares is $9.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOR stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Morphosys AG ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morphosys AG ADR is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68.

How has MOR stock performed recently?

Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, MOR shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.42 for Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 9.45 for the last single week of trading, and 7.09 for the last 200 days.

Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.34 and a Gross Margin at +79.75. Morphosys AG ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.29.

Return on Total Capital for MOR is now -39.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.65. Additionally, MOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 209.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morphosys AG ADR [MOR] managed to generate an average of -$233,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Morphosys AG ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.86 and a Current Ratio set at 3.14.

Insider trade positions for Morphosys AG ADR [MOR]

The top three institutional holders of MOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MOR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MOR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.