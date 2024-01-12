Market Analysts see LendingClub Corp [LC] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

LendingClub Corp [NYSE: LC] traded at a low on 01/11/24, posting a -1.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.50. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 4:10 PM that LendingClub Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, announced that it will report earnings for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2673921 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LendingClub Corp stands at 3.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for LC stock reached $932.03 million, with 106.55 million shares outstanding and 105.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, LC reached a trading volume of 2673921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LendingClub Corp [LC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LC shares is $10.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for LendingClub Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LendingClub Corp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.31.

How has LC stock performed recently?

LendingClub Corp [LC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, LC shares gained by 23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for LendingClub Corp [LC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 8.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

LendingClub Corp [LC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LendingClub Corp [LC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.88 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. LendingClub Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.97.

Return on Total Capital for LC is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LendingClub Corp [LC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.83. Additionally, LC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LendingClub Corp [LC] managed to generate an average of $182,767 per employee.

Earnings analysis for LendingClub Corp [LC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LendingClub Corp go to -8.60%.

Insider trade positions for LendingClub Corp [LC]

