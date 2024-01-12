Market Analysts see Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] falling to $17. Time to buy?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [NASDAQ: FYBR] plunged by -$1.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.02 during the day while it closed the day at $22.40. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM that JANA Partners Sends Letter to Frontier Communications’ Board.

Believes Significant Structural Impediments Prevent Frontier from Achieving Full Potential as a Public Company.

Calls For Frontier Board to Immediately Launch Comprehensive Review of Strategic Alternatives.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock has also loss -7.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FYBR stock has inclined by 34.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.93% and lost -11.60% year-on date.

The market cap for FYBR stock reached $5.51 billion, with 245.02 million shares outstanding and 179.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 2555612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $35.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04.

FYBR stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.34, while it was recorded at 23.97 for the last single week of trading, and 18.70 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.94 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for FYBR is now 5.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 184.48. Additionally, FYBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR] managed to generate an average of $30,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Frontier Communications Parent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc [FYBR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.0% of shares, BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.