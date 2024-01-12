Illumina Inc [ILMN] Stock trading around $141.01 per share: What’s Next?

Illumina Inc [NASDAQ: ILMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.29%. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 9:45 AM that What Happens When a Virus Becomes a Permanent Part of Your Genome?.

To uncover links between an endogenous retrovirus and cancer, Illumina sequenced five generations of San Diego Zoo koalas.

Over the last 12 months, ILMN stock dropped by -27.48%. The one-year Illumina Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.72. The average equity rating for ILMN stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.39 billion, with 158.80 million shares outstanding and 158.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, ILMN stock reached a trading volume of 3112433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Illumina Inc [ILMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ILMN shares is $140.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ILMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Illumina Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Illumina Inc is set at 6.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ILMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for ILMN in the course of the last twelve months was 132.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

ILMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Illumina Inc [ILMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.29. With this latest performance, ILMN shares gained by 19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ILMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.53 for Illumina Inc [ILMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.77, while it was recorded at 137.10 for the last single week of trading, and 165.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Illumina Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Illumina Inc [ILMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.72 and a Gross Margin at +64.83. Illumina Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.07.

Return on Total Capital for ILMN is now 3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Illumina Inc [ILMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.87. Additionally, ILMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Illumina Inc [ILMN] managed to generate an average of -$382,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Illumina Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.69.

ILMN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ILMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Illumina Inc go to 21.26%.

Illumina Inc [ILMN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ILMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ILMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ILMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.