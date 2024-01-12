Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] Is Currently -0.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hormel Foods Corp. [NYSE: HRL] loss -0.38% or -0.12 points to close at $31.77 with a heavy trading volume of 3555955 shares. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Newsweek Names Hormel Foods One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity by Newsweek magazine.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Being named one of America’s greatest workplaces for diversity is an incredible honor,” said Katie Larson, senior vice president of human resources at Hormel Foods. “We believe a diverse workforce cultivates an environment filled with unique perspectives that drive innovation and enable us to create a better, more inclusive workplace. Our 20,000 inspired team members are dedicated to fostering a culture of inclusion, respect, collaboration and belonging. This recognition is a testament to these efforts.”.

It opened the trading session at $31.93, the shares rose to $32.02 and dropped to $31.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRL points out that the company has recorded -20.10% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, HRL reached to a volume of 3555955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $30.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corp. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 22.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HRL stock

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, HRL shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.08, while it was recorded at 32.03 for the last single week of trading, and 37.20 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hormel Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corp. go to 8.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hormel Foods Corp. [HRL]

The top three institutional holders of HRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HRL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HRL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.