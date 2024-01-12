Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] moved down -2.64: Why It’s Important

Genworth Financial Inc [NYSE: GNW] closed the trading session at $6.27 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.125, while the highest price level was $6.39. The company report on November 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Genworth Financial Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Net Income of $29 Million and Adjusted Operating Income of $42 Million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Enact segment adjusted operating income of $134M; PMIERs1 sufficiency ratio of 162%2.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.14 percent and weekly performance of -5.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, GNW reached to a volume of 2599431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNW shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 3.31.

GNW stock trade performance evaluation

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.71 for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.47. Genworth Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Total Capital for GNW is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.65. Additionally, GNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] managed to generate an average of $243,600 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genworth Financial Inc [GNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc [GNW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GNW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GNW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.