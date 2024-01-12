Exane BNP Paribas lifts International Paper Co. [IP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Paper Co. [NYSE: IP] jumped around 0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.82 at the close of the session, up 0.69%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:30 PM that International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on March 15, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on March 15, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2024.

International Paper Co. stock is now 4.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IP Stock saw the intraday high of $37.86 and lowest of $37.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.89, which means current price is +5.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/24.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 2466653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Co. [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $39.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for International Paper Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Co. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Co. [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for International Paper Co. [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.51, while it was recorded at 37.60 for the last single week of trading, and 34.07 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Co. [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Co. [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Co. [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Co. [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.75.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Co. [IP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Co. go to 19.20%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Co. [IP]

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.