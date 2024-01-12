Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] Revenue clocked in at $15.44 billion, down -5.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [NYSE: EL] closed the trading session at $138.49 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $133.01, while the highest price level was $138.80. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 2:15 PM that MAC Cosmetics Serves As Official Partner of 27th Operngala Berlin.

M·A·C Cosmetics Germany was proud to sponsor and be the official partner of the 27th annual Operngala in Berlin. Held at the Berlin Opera, the event was a fundraiser for the organization Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung, which has been a longtime M·A·C VIVA GLAM grantee.

At the event, the M·A·C Germany team presented a check for 100,000€ for a new donation to support a project that Deutsche AIDS-Stiftung is leading called Cape Town Hope. This workstream will aim to directly address the HIV/AIDS pandemic by providing access to education, treatment, and ongoing support within the existing provincial and municipal health structures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.31 percent and weekly performance of -0.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, EL reached to a volume of 2793421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $134.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 59.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

EL stock trade performance evaluation

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.33, while it was recorded at 137.95 for the last single week of trading, and 170.55 for the last 200 days.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.27 and a Gross Margin at +71.27. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 10.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.08. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $16,226 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Estee Lauder Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. go to 19.16%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. [EL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.