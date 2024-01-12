Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO] gain 8.95% so far this year. What now?

Eightco Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: OCTO] traded at a high on 01/11/24, posting a 19.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on October 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Eightco Holdings Announces Successful Initial Payment in Prepayment and Redemption Agreement, Clearing All Outstanding Warrants with Certain Investor.

With the finalization of the $3,000,000 initial payment (the “Initial Payment”), Eightco Holdings Inc. has achieved significant financial milestones, including the full repayment of the 2022 Note, reduction of the 2023 Note, and the complete and permanent redemption of the 2023 Warrant (each of the foregoing terms as defined in the Prepayment Agreement), completing the elimination of all outstanding warrants held by the Investor. In addition, all of the aggregate principal amount outstanding of the 2023 Note is no longer convertible into shares of common stock of the Company, unless an Event of Default (as defined in the Prepayment Agreement) (or an event that with the passage of time or the giving of notice would result in an Event of Default) occurs and is continuing or unless the Company fails to timely make the payments under the Prepayment Agreement. This milestone signifies a major stride in the Company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its financial structure and growth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2823782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eightco Holdings Inc stands at 14.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.60%.

The market cap for OCTO stock reached $2.36 million, with 4.22 million shares outstanding and 4.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 87.38K shares, OCTO reached a trading volume of 2823782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eightco Holdings Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has OCTO stock performed recently?

Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.71. With this latest performance, OCTO shares dropped by -12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5613, while it was recorded at 0.5095 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2403 for the last 200 days.

Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.89. Eightco Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.51.

Return on Total Capital for OCTO is now -71.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -246.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,683.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 564.35. Additionally, OCTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 533.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 50.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Eightco Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.36 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

Insider trade positions for Eightco Holdings Inc [OCTO]

