Deutsche Bank AG [DB] is -0.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Deutsche Bank AG [NYSE: DB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.40%. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM that Deutsche Bank appointed as depositary bank for the sponsored American Depositary Receipt program of DSM-Firmenich AG.

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, DSM-Firmenich AG (OTC: DSFIY) reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world’s growing population to thrive. With its comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, DSM-Firmenich AG works to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. DSM-Firmenich AG is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries.*.

Over the last 12 months, DB stock rose by 6.33%. The one-year Deutsche Bank AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.2. The average equity rating for DB stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.99 billion, with 2.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, DB stock reached a trading volume of 5551438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Deutsche Bank AG [DB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DB shares is $14.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DB stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Deutsche Bank AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deutsche Bank AG is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for DB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41.

DB Stock Performance Analysis:

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, DB shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Deutsche Bank AG [DB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Deutsche Bank AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deutsche Bank AG [DB] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.32. Deutsche Bank AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for DB is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deutsche Bank AG [DB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 380.63. Additionally, DB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deutsche Bank AG [DB] managed to generate an average of $59,414 per employee.Deutsche Bank AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.03.

DB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deutsche Bank AG go to 1.34%.

Deutsche Bank AG [DB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.