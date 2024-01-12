Carmax Inc [KMX] moved down -0.96: Why It’s Important

Carmax Inc [NYSE: KMX] closed the trading session at $71.88 on 01/11/24. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.61, while the highest price level was $72.49. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM that CarMax Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.33 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, KMX reached to a volume of 4016090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carmax Inc [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $76.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Carmax Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carmax Inc is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

Carmax Inc [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, KMX shares gained by 7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.79 for Carmax Inc [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.84, while it was recorded at 72.60 for the last single week of trading, and 73.80 for the last 200 days.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carmax Inc [KMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.78 and a Gross Margin at +8.61. Carmax Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for KMX is now -0.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carmax Inc [KMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.56. Additionally, KMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carmax Inc [KMX] managed to generate an average of $15,831 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 69.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Carmax Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carmax Inc [KMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carmax Inc go to 16.50%.

Carmax Inc [KMX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KMX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KMX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.