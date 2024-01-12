Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] Stock trading around $46.31 per share: What’s Next?

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [NYSE: CM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.38%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 4:20 PM that CIBC to Issue NVCC Subordinated Debentures.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced a domestic public offering of $1.25 billion 5.30% Debentures due January 16, 2034 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (subordinated indebtedness). The Debentures will be issued in Canada and sold through a dealer syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets.

Over the last 12 months, CM stock rose by 9.25%. The one-year Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.82. The average equity rating for CM stock is currently 3.75, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.12 billion, with 931.10 million shares outstanding and 930.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, CM stock reached a trading volume of 3277016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CM shares is $50.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CM stock is a recommendation set at 3.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.14.

CM Stock Performance Analysis:

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, CM shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.53, while it was recorded at 47.34 for the last single week of trading, and 41.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.92. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.06.

Return on Total Capital for CM is now 3.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 315.96. Additionally, CM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] managed to generate an average of $103,902 per employee.Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

CM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce go to 3.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce [CM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.